'However congratulations': Irked fans mock Yuvraj's wishes for Ashwin, Axar after India's win

Wishes poured in from all corners for India's win over England in the pink ball Test within two days.

There was near unanimous praise for the phenomenal job done by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's achievement of taking 400 wickets.

Ashwin (15-3-48-4) became the fourth Indian bowler and second fastest in the world to complete the commendable milestone of 400 Test wickets while Axar took 11 wickets in his second Test match.

However, some had differing views over the pitch and length of the match. Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh's remarks have drawn the ire of fans who accused him of being 'sour' and 'spiteful'.

The World Cup winner tweeted:

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Post the tweet, many fans called out the lack of empathy and open 'insecurity' of the icon while labeling the salty comparison as 'degrading'.

Former India captain Anil Kumble had tweeted, "Well done @ashwinravi99 on reaching 400 wickets .Phenomenal! Congratulations on a fantastic achievement. Great going, keep it up!"

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Disagreed totally. Why People are not understanding that England Batsman are poor in spin. During Anil Kumble and Bhajji's time there were lots of great players of spin.

Yuvi should not have tweeted like this to degrade Efforts of Axar and Ashwin. https://t.co/NxM3pNrHUi — Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) February 25, 2021

yuvi's father woke up and took over yuvi's account https://t.co/kAQd9c9C1p — Bheem Boyyy (@bheemboyyy) February 25, 2021

Big fan of Yuvi but this is a spiteful comment on an unusual Test match win. He’d have loved to be a part of this playing XI on a similar pitch. Don’t get the sourness at all. https://t.co/2mQTlPhKnx — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) February 26, 2021

Fun stat: Ashwin has more test wickets than the total number of runs scored in this test match. For once let bowling be the star and not blame it on the pitch. Yeah?



Ash & Axar deserve a bit more appreciation for their incredible bowling today than this tweet Yuvi. https://t.co/sCuN9jVxNv — Abhinand (@abhi_nand19) February 25, 2021

Yuvi beats Shoaib for one of the lousiest congratulatory messages. Shabash. pic.twitter.com/yXkejZ0G0y — Vaibhav (@Vaib_1205) February 25, 2021

Pic 1: Yuvi requesting to forget bad times of Stuart Broad (a Non-Indian) and appreciate his achievements.



Pic 2: Yuvi requesting (indirectly) to forget an achievement of Ashwin an Axar (Indians) and criticize indian pitches. pic.twitter.com/EEfeHtff1G — kangana (@kangana_im) February 26, 2021

But Yuvraj had some supporters too, even from unlikely quarters: