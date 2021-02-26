Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

By ANI

BARODA: All-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends', the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well. Since my childhood, my life has revolved only around Cricket. I played at the international level, domestic level, and in the IPL in my career," said Yusuf Pathan in a statement on Twitter.

"But today is a bit different. There is no World Cup or IPL final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in the future as well," he added.

Yusuf Pathan was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and the 2011 50-over World Cup squad. The all-rounder had played the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup against Pakistan and he had famously struck a six off Mohammad Asif in the very first over of the final.

In the finals of the 2011 World Cup, Yusuf had lifted Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders as the hosts defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium to lift their second 50-over World Cup title.

"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin, and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI & BCA for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state," said Pathan.

Yusuf had also won the Indian Premier League titles with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals had won the tournament in 2008 while KKR won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2014.

The 38-year-old played 57 ODIs, 22 T20Is for India, managing to score 1,046 runs across both formats. He also went on to take 46 wickets combined in both formats. He last played a game for the country on March 30, 2012, against South Africa in a T20I at Johannesburg.