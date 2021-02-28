STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Angelo Mathews as stand-in T20I captain for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka Cricket on Saturday appointed Angelo Mathews as the stand-in captain for the T20I series against West Indies.

Published: 28th February 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

Mathews was named the stand-in captain as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20I captain for the Tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team, owing to a visa-related issue.

Mathews was named the stand-in captain as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20I captain for the Tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team, owing to a visa-related issue.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Angelo Mathews, as the stand-in captain, for the T20 International series vs West Indies," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Mathews was appointed by the National Selectors, as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20i Captain for the Tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team, owing to a delay in obtaining a US Transit Visa. Shanaka confronted this issue pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it. He is expected to join the team once the issue is resolved," it added.

Cricket West Indies on Friday named the West Indies squads for the T20I series and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Chris Gayle and experienced fast bowler Fidel Edwards, were named in the T20I squad, marking their return to the international stage, while off-spinner Kevin Sinclair had earned his first West Indies selection and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein received his first T20I call-up.

The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14.

