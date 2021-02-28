STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sunil Narine had indicated that he's not ready to return to international cricket: Roger Harper

CWI lead selector Roger Harper said that Sunil Narine was not selected in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Published: 28th February 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ST JOHNS: Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper said that Sunil Narine was not selected in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka as the player had indicated that he "is not ready to return to international cricket".

Narine has not played for West Indies in any format since August 2019.

"Sunil Narine had indicated earlier that he is not ready to return to international cricket. He's still fine-tuning his game and getting himself ready. From that perspective, he wasn't considered for this series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Harper as saying.

CWI Selection Panel on Friday named the West Indies squads for the T20I series and ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).

Chris Gayle, and experienced fast bowler Fidel Edwards, were named in the T20I squad, marking their return to the international stage, while off-spinner Kevin Sinclair had earned his first West Indies selection and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein received his first T20I call-up.

The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14.

Also, CWI had said that all-rounder Andre Russell is still recovering from contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, and despite testing negative over a week ago was ruled out of the T20Is by the CWI Medical Panel whilst he completes his "return to play" protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Narine Roger Harper CWI Cricket West Indies
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp