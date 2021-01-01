Big Bash League 10: England seamer Jake Ball joins Sydney Sixers squad in Queensland

By ANI

QUEENSLAND: England seamer Jake Ball has joined the Sydney Sixers squad for the first two matches of New Year in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Ball completed his 14-day hotel quarantine and has been included in an 18-man squad for the Sixers' next two matches against the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in Queensland.

The 29-year-old bowler has played two T20 Internationals, 18 One-Day Internationals, and four Tests for his England. He has 89 T20 wickets to his name at an average under 24.

"I got out of quarantine on Christmas Day, so I've managed to get a few training sessions. It's been really good, to be honest to start with," the Sydney Sixers' website quoted Ball as saying.

"It's my first time at the Big Bash and just really looking forward to getting going now," he added.

Ball joins fellow Englishman James Vince and West Indian star Carlos Brathwaite as the three internationals currently in the Sixers squad.

Ball played an integral role in Nottinghamshire's winning run to the Vitality Blast title ( England's premier domestic T20 competition) this year, in a side captained by another Sixers' recruit Dan Christian.

"It's always good to play with Dan. He's pretty much a Notts player now he's been there now for six or seven years," said Ball.

In their last match of 2020, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder sealed a dramatic final over victory over Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

In the final match of his three-game stint with the Sydney Sixers, Holder smashed 16 from the final over to defeat the Renegades with a ball to spare.