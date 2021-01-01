STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No retirement plan as of now, two World Cups to go: West Indies opener Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is keen to keep sending bowlers on a leather hunt as he has his eyes set on not just the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, but also the 2022 edition.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies opener Chris Gayle

West Indies opener Chris Gayle (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: He is 41-years-old, but Universe Boss Chris Gayle is in no mood to slow down. Known to give opposition attacks nightmares, the West Indies opener is keen to keep sending bowlers on a leather hunt as he has his eyes set on not just the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, but also the 2022 edition that is to be hosted in Australia.

Speaking to ANI, on the sidelines of the 'Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC)', Gayle said that he still sees himself at the crease battling it out with the best in the business for another five years.

"Oh yes, of course, no retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45 no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go," he pointed.

A part of the brand-new gladiatorial cricket series Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC), the batsman has stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kevin Pietersen, and Rashid Khan for the company in Dubai.

The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament sees the introduction of new cricket rules in a new one-on-one cricket match format. Each match consists of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15 balls each in every match. Two points are awarded for a UKC contender winning a match in the league stage and the UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match is the winner.

Asked how different the concept of playing individually works, Gayle said: "I think it's a new and exciting concept added to the game of cricket. But like I say you never know, but at the same time, it's fantastic in many ways and you can easily relate (to) it. And within the game of cricket and I'm sure everyone will actually get to watch what's happening pertaining to the UKC so it's totally different from what I'm sure you have seen indoor cricket before.

"And you do know indoor cricket really have a buzz. But in UKC you will be playing in a cage, big names are there and when all this is happening then everybody would want to know or they will tune in and when get there, and get a hang of it I'm sure they're gonna love it."

Gayle was on fire in the 13th edition of the IPL in UAE as he aggregated 288 runs in just seven innings at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14. He hit three fifties that included a 99 as he made a late start after missing the first few games in the tournament.

Asked if that was a clear sign that age is just a number, the batsman kept it short and sweet. "Oh yes, of course," he said.

Coming back to the UKC, a contender while batting can add runs only after they complete a physical run. And while there are quite a few interesting twists like scoring 12 by hitting the bullseye behind the bowler, the Jamaican joked that having to run despite hitting a six is something that doesn't impress him.

"Well, I can tell you that the one rule I'm not excited about is in which when you hit a six then you still have to run," he smiled.

Asked about the rule he likes, Gayle said: "And the one I really liked is that I can get a change of bowler, like the ACE bowler you don't have to bowl all 15 balls. You can have someone else as well, or you can select any bowler of your choice for that particular battle. And this is the one rule which I liked most. And this chance to choose a bowler because not all batsmen will be able to bowl at their best, they can't because that's not their strength. So this chance will help them out within the 15 balls in the first innings and then same for the second installment. I'm excited about the rules, to be very honest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Gayle West Indies Cricket
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp