STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth sweats it out in warm-up fixtures

Sreesanth along with Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa was named in the 20-member Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who is set to make a comeback in competitive cricket, began preparation for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the same aggression he was known for during his playing days.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, last year, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which was over in September this year.

The bowler is currently playing the warm-up matches as a build for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was seen sledging and staring at the batsman is one of the warm-up fixtures.

In the video uploaded on the Kerala Cricket Association YouTube Channel, the Indian seamer was seen in the best of form as he bowled in full flow.

Earlier this week, Sreesanth along with Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa was named in the 20-member Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced the squad and named wicket-keeper Samson as the captain of the side for the shortest format competition which is scheduled to begin on January 10.

Kerala Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sreesanth
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp