STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Australia batsman David Warner greets fans on New Year by mimicking Rajinikanth

Australia opener David Warner on Friday greeted his fans on New Year by mimicking Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australia batsman David Warner (L) and Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Australia batsman David Warner (L) and Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI and Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia opener David Warner on Friday greeted his fans on New Year by mimicking Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Using the Reface app, Warner swapped the superstar's face with his and posted a funny video on Instagram. "Requested by a lot of people Happy New Year #actor #movie," Warner captioned the post.

Warner, who plays for the Indian Super League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, enjoys a huge fan following in India especially from southern states.

Earlier, Warner was added to the Australia squad for the remaining two Tests and assistant coach Andrew McDonald on Thursday hinted the opening batsman might play even if he is not a 100 per cent fit.

Batting has been a worry for the Australian side in the longest format of the game this summer. With batting mainstay Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith not living up to their potential, the hosts are banking upon Warner for the remaining two Test matches.

Warner is recovering from the groin strain he sustained during the ODI series against India while Will Pucovski was sidelined after suffering a concussion in the warm-up match in early December.

"That's a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit. Who is coming off an injury? You never know until you get out there. If he's 90, 95% fit, and that conversation is that he's fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team then I'm sure that will be conversation the coach has with the player," ESPNcricinfo had quoted McDonald as saying.

"Most times Justin's pretty open with the players, giving them accountability around that," he had added.

McDonald had said the Australian camp is really excited to have Warner back for the Test series. "He's very optimistic he should be ready to go which is great news. We're really excited to have him back. There's nothing worse than being injured when you're at the top of your game as David has been for a period of time," McDonald had said.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday informed that the hosts will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4 for the third game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Rajinikanth
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp