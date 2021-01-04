STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia pacer James Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India with bruised ribs

With Pattinson ruled out of the penultimate Test of the four-match series, Michael Neser has only Sean Abbott to compete with for a spot in the playing XI.

Published: 04th January 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

pacer James Pattinson

Australia pacer James Pattinson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian pacer James Pattinson was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against India due to bruised ribs, the home team's cricket board said in a statement.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7-11.

"Fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of our Australian squad for the third #AUSvIND Vodafone Test with bruised ribs," said Cricket Australia (CA).

A replacement has not been named for Pattinson, who got injured after a fall at home.

"He will not be replaced in the squad and will be assessed further ahead of the Brisbane Test match," CA added. 

With Pattinson ruled out of the penultimate Test of the four-match series, Michael Neser has only Sean Abbott to compete with for a spot in the playing XI.

The all-rounder was seen doing duty quite a few times as a substitute during the second Test in Melbourne.

Pattinson last played against India in a tour match in the lead-up to the opening Test of the series, picking up three wickets.

He has taken 81 wickets in 21 outings for Australia at an average of 26.

33 and last featured in a Test against New Zealand last January.

The 30-year-old Pattinson was not included in the playing XI in the first two Tests and was unlikely to be a part of the third match as well, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon forming a four-pronged bowling attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Pattinson Australia India
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp