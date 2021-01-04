STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs India: SCG to be at 25 per cent capacity for third Test

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Sydney Cricket Groud. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDENY: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be at 25 per cent capacity for the upcoming third Test between India and Australia, beginning January 7.

CA and Venues New South Wales are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Pink Test on January 7, with a crowd capacity limited to 25 per cent initially.

To deliver the changes which include a revised socially distanced seating plan, the match will now be re-ticketed. All purchased ticket holders will receive a full refund, including all associated costs such as ticket insurance.

Nick Hockley, CA's Interim CEO, said that the safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners, and match officials would continue to be the utmost priority for the third Test at the SCG as we continue to listen to the advice of NSW Health.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely," Hockley said in an official release.

"Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale," he added.

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test.

"There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service, and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals," Sheppard said.

Sydney had witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and the fate of the third Test was doubted by many, but Cricket Australia laid all speculations to rest by confirming that the third Test would indeed go ahead at Sydney.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Australia SCG Australia vs India Crowd audience Coronavirus New UK strain
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp