England all-rounder Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka ahead of Test series

The England Test squad led by skipper Joe Root arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning January 14.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Moeen Ali

England cricketer Moeen Ali (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HAMBANTOTA: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus following the team's arrival at the Sri Lanka airport in Hambantota, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.

The England Test squad led by skipper Joe Root arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning January 14. All members of England's touring party had tested negative for coronavirus before departure but the apex board on Monday confirmed that Moeen tested positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests were done.

Moeen will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government's protocol on quarantine. "Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in an official statement.

Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing. The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, England had also appointed former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as their batting consultant.

After Sri Lanka, England will lock horns in a four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes who have been rested for the Sri Lanka series will be returning for England in the red-ball series against India.

England Test Squad:

Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

