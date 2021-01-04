STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson a true role model for any youngster to emulate: VVS Laxman

Williamson hit an unbeaten 112 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan to put the Kiwis on top here at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L) and former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File photo| AP and PTI)

By ANI

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has now scored a hundred in every Test he has played this summer, and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is not at all surprised to see the consistency of the number one batsman.

Williamson hit an unbeaten 112 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan to put the Kiwis on top here at the Hagley Oval on Monday. Laxman explained the reason behind the success of Williamson and said the Kiwi skipper is the true role model for any youngster who is trying to make a name in cricket.

The former Indian batsman, who was famous for his wrist work, said Williamson's unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any game are the prime reasons behind his success. "Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate," Laxman tweeted.

The Kiwis concluded day two at 286/3, trailing Pakistan by 11 runs. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are currently unbeaten on 112 and 89 respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf scalped one wicket each.

Starting their innings on day two, New Zealand openers provided a steady start to the side as Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on 52 runs for the first wicket, but Pakistan came back strongly as the visitors dismissed both the openers in a span of six balls.

Williamson and Nicholls did not put their foot off the peddle in the final session and both batsmen went past their half-century mark. In the end, the duo saw out the final session of play and the Kiwis ended day two with seven wickets in the bag.

New Zealand had bundled out Pakistan for 297 in the first innings as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets.

