STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United appoint Saeed Ajmal as assistant coach

Since retiring from international cricket, Ajmal has been part of the coaching staff at Islamabad United prior to taking the head coach's role at Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

Published: 04th January 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has roped in former spinner Saeed Ajmal as an assistant coach for the sixth edition of the tournament. Ajmal had played an instrumental role in Islamabad United's victory in the first edition of the PSL. The former Pakistan spinner termed his upcoming stint with the franchise as huge honour for him.

"Thank you @IsbUnited. It is a huge honour for me to be part of #ISLU's as an assistant coach. A franchise which not only provides a platform to young cricketers but also young coaches to learn and progress. Looking forward to PSL6," Ajmal tweeted.

Last week, Islamabad United appointed South African cricketer Johan Botha as the new head coach. The all-rounder had previously worked as the fielding coach for the franchise in the second season of the tournament.

Botha played over a hundred matches for his national team, including 21 games as Proteas captain. He took 126 wickets in his international career and played over 200 T20 matches in leagues all around the world including the Big Bash, Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, and South Africa.

Since retiring from international cricket, he has been part of the coaching staff at Islamabad United prior to taking the head coach's role at Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

"I am very happy to be back at Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL 2," Botha had said in a statement.

"Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world. My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United," he added.

Also, the franchise has parted ways with former coach Misbah-ul-Haq citing his commitment with the national side and Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new conflict of interest rules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saeed Ajmal Pakistan Super League Islamabad United Islamabad United coach Pakistan cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp