Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United appoint Saeed Ajmal as assistant coach

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has roped in former spinner Saeed Ajmal as an assistant coach for the sixth edition of the tournament. Ajmal had played an instrumental role in Islamabad United's victory in the first edition of the PSL. The former Pakistan spinner termed his upcoming stint with the franchise as huge honour for him.

"Thank you @IsbUnited. It is a huge honour for me to be part of #ISLU's as an assistant coach. A franchise which not only provides a platform to young cricketers but also young coaches to learn and progress. Looking forward to PSL6," Ajmal tweeted.

Last week, Islamabad United appointed South African cricketer Johan Botha as the new head coach. The all-rounder had previously worked as the fielding coach for the franchise in the second season of the tournament.

Botha played over a hundred matches for his national team, including 21 games as Proteas captain. He took 126 wickets in his international career and played over 200 T20 matches in leagues all around the world including the Big Bash, Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, and South Africa.

Since retiring from international cricket, he has been part of the coaching staff at Islamabad United prior to taking the head coach's role at Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

"I am very happy to be back at Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL 2," Botha had said in a statement.

"Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world. My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United," he added.

Also, the franchise has parted ways with former coach Misbah-ul-Haq citing his commitment with the national side and Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new conflict of interest rules.