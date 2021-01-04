'Sourav Ganguly lounge' set up in Kolkata hospital for fans visiting ailing former Indian skipper

By IANS

KOLKATA: A special 'Sourav Ganguly lounge' with tea, coffee and water has been set up at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital for visitors who are coming to the hospital without permission to check on the health of the former India captain and the current BCCI president.

A statement from Cricket Association of Bengal stated on Monday, "All the visitors coming to the hospital (without appointment) are taken to this lounge and then explained and given all information about Sourav Ganguly. As you know he is in the ICU and visitors are restricted there. We have tea, coffee, water in the lounge too."

Ganguly is likely to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. "Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty will pay a visit on Tuesday to see Sourav Ganguly at the hospital. So not tomorrow but hopefully he will be released the day after tomorrow, which is Wednesday," a member of the expert medical team treating the BCCI chief told mediapersons on Monday afternoon.

"Sourav Ganguly is now stable. He has undergone angioplasty. There are two more blockages in his heart for which he will not be treated with angioplasty during this admission. A stent insertion has been done as 90 per cent blockage was found in one of his arteries. He will be released this time. He has been advised to take rest at home. We will take the next call later," said a doctor of the nine-member medical team led by cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal.