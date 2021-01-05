Ind-Aus Test series: Touchdown Sydney

By Express News Service

After clearing coronavirus tests, Indian players and support staff members landed in Sydney on Monday ahead of their third Test against Australia starting on January 7. A brief look at other updates from the series...

Negative after bubble breach

MELBOURNE: The Indian team and their support staff have returned negative in the latest Covid-19 tests conducted here and travelled to Sydney ahead of the third Test. The match is due to start on January 7. The statement comes a couple of days after five Indian players were placed in isolation when a video of them at an indoor restaurant was posted by a fan on Twitter.

CA clears air over Brisbane Test

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules there. “We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out,” he asserted. The fourth game is due from January 15 at the Gabba.

We’ll have plans for Rohit: Lyon

MELBOURNE: Australia will have plans chalked out for the returning Rohit Sharma, seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday. “He (Rohit) is a big input for Indian side, so it is going to be interesting to see who they leave out. But we will have our plans ready for Rohit, and hopefully, we can get on top of him nice and early, but respecting how good a cricketer Rohit is,” Lyon said.

Pattinson out with bruised ribs

SYDNEY: Australian pacer James Pattinson was ruled out of the third Test due to bruised ribs, the home team’s board said. A replacement has not been named for Pattinson. “He will not be replaced in the squad and will be assessed further ahead of the Brisbane Test match,” CA said. Pattinson last played against India in a tour match in the lead-up to the opening Test of the series, picking up three wickets.

Crowd Limited to 25% in Sydney

SYDNEY: The crowd limit for the third Test between India and Australia, beginning here from Thursday, has been reduced to 25 per cent of the SCG’s seating capacity on advice of the New South Wales government after fresh Covid19 cases were recorded in the city. Approximately 9500 people would be allowed to watch the game with the series locked at 1-1. The SCG has a seating capacity of about 38,000. “Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticket-holders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale,” CA CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement. The SCG had hosted two ODIs and as many T20s during the limited overs leg of India’s tour.