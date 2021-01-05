R Sai Kishore keen to step up and deliver in absence of key players

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Left-Arm spinner R Sai Kishore believes that Tamil Nadu have prepared well and will give a good account of themselves in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.Tamil Nadu, who face Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 10, are without R Ashwin, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar who are in Australia with the Indian team, Sai sees this as an opportunity for youngsters to make a mark. “We have prepared well and we simulated the exact scenarios each individual would face in a game. Hopefully, we can go further this time around,’’ Sai Kishore said.Tamil Nadu have plenty of variety in their bowling, especially the spin department.

“Our bowling attack has a few changes. We are without Natarajan, R Ashwin and Washington so it’s an opportunity for us to step up and take responsibility and deliver. Yes, spin department has always been our strength. I have been playing with the same group for some four years now. The understanding we have within the spin group can be of great use,’’ insisted the CSK player. As the lead spinner, he is mentally prepared to play after a long break due to Covid 19. “I’ve always loved taking the responsibility for whichever team I’ve played for. I’ve prepared to the fullest and will deliver my 100% for the team,’’ said Sai.

The lanky spinner was part of the CSK team in the IPL and had spent a lot of time practising in the UAE, bowling to the likes of MS Dhoni. He was part of the bio-bubble and knows how to go about the quarantine process. “Time spent with CSK in the UAE has given me more understanding of my own game and has helped me in dealing with situations. Hopefully, I can apply the tricks that I learnt from Stephen Fleming.”

Dinesh Karthik will be leading Tamil Nadu after a gap and Sai is excited to play under him. “DK assigns specific roles to each and individual. This helps us prepare mentally and gives a good understanding as to what to expect and do in a game. Better understanding of role makes the job that much more easier,” revealed the 24-year-old.

The wickets in Kolkata aid fast bowlers and spinners have to develop strategies to suit their style of bowling. “I personally feel it’s all about adaptation. Wherever you play one has to deliver what is expected from you. My mantra is simple I study the conditions and wickets and adjust accordingly,’’ insisted Sai.