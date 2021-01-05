STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Unbelievable' Kane Williamson posts fourth double ton

Brendon McCullum, the only other New Zealand player to score four double centuries, described Williamson as an "absolute genius".

Published: 05th January 2021 09:41 AM

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his double century (200 runs) on day three of the second cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Kane Williamson, newly installed as the world's premier batsman, scored his fourth double century and second in a month as New Zealand forged a commanding first innings lead over Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.

He reached the milestone with a single off Shaheen Afridi from the first ball he faced after the second rain disruption during the middle session on day three.

On the first ball he faced after the first rain stoppage, Williamson was dropped by Azher Ali when on 177.

It was the one chance offered by the New Zealand captain who countered every trap set by Pakistan with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.

Williamson has commanded the crease for nearly nine hours since going to the middle in the 20th over. 

It continued an amazing home series for the New Zealand captain who has returned scores of 251, 129, 21 and now 200 not out, and has become the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson," tweeted former India great VVS Laxman. 

"Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate."

Brendon McCullum, the only other New Zealand player to score four double centuries, described Williamson as an "absolute genius".

