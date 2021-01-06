STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gambhir wants India to capitalise on Australia's 'vulnerable' batting line-up

Published: 06th January 2021 07:36 PM

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australian players' struggle with the bat has been quite evident in the ongoing Test series against India, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir wants the visitors to capitalise on Australia's vulnerabilities and seal the series.

Gambhir even went on to say that it is the "weakest batting line-up" for Australia as he compared it with England, New Zealand, and Indian batters. The highest Australia has gone so far after the completion of two Tests against India is 200.

"We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India is much better than Australia," Gambhir told ANI.

"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series," he added.

Elaborating further on India's chances of winning the series, Gambhir said: "It's a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don't think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts' batting line-up. They are under pressure."

Currently, the four-match Test series between India and Australia stands at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming to take the lead with a win in the third Test, set to commence on Thursday. 

India vs Australia Gautam Gambhir Australia batting lineup
