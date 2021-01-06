STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Aus: Fans at SCG must wear masks at all times

The third Test between India and Australia is set to begin on January 7 and the decision to make face masks mandatory was taken after one fan who attended the Boxing Day Test tested positive.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Australian players pose for pictures in their pink caps as part of the McGrath Foundation media opportunity at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). (Photo | AFP)

Australian players pose for pictures in their pink caps as part of the McGrath Foundation media opportunity at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: New South Wales government on Wednesday made the wearing of face masks mandatory at all times for the crowd in the upcoming Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The third Test between India and Australia is set to begin on January 7 and the decision to make face masks mandatory was taken after one fan who attended the Boxing Day Test tested positive for COVID-19.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the crowd has been asked to fear face masks at all times except when eating and drinking.

Sydney Cricket Ground will be at 25 per cent capacity for the third Test between India and Australia. Anyone who attended the MCG at the date and time of the alert is banned from attending the Sydney Test. There had already been a ban on people attending from certain suburbs of Sydney based on the outbreaks in the city.

"From the moment effectively you get into the transport to get there, and get into the queue at the front door of the SCG, and go to your seat, and sit in your seat, you must wear a mask," ESPNCricinfo quoted NSW health minister Brad Hazzard as saying.

"The only exception to that [is] if you're eating or drinking. Obviously, Dr Chant and the public health team want people to enjoy a day at the cricket, but it's a Covid day at the cricket and that means mask on, not mask off, unless you're eating or drinking, in which case you can have your mask off," he added.

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday had confirmed that one fan who attended Day 2 (December 27) of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia has now tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities also said that the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and he has now subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result," said the MCC in an official statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New South Wales government Sydney Australia India Sydney Cricket Ground Ind vs Aus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp