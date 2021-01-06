India vs Australia Test: Line of control

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the immediate afterglow of a rousing, series-levelling win at Melbourne, 2.52 was mentioned in passing in a number of places. That's the run rate for Australia this series, their lowest at home since 1990. It's significant because it reflects the control the visitors have had on the Australian batsmen.

The Indian bowlers haven't given the hosts anything wide off the off stump, they haven't overpitched nor have they fed it down the leg side.

What they have done, instead, is bowled straight lines, set challenging, unorthodox fields. They have essentially asked the batsmen to manufacture shots where none really existed. End result? They have tried to survive, but one can only survive for so long when the pressure is on them. Think of the Indian bowling unit as a boa constrictor and the Australian batting as prey.

Death by cutting off the blood flow. Even if India's bowling hasn't been a surprise — the pace attack at their disposal is one of the best in the world — what's surprising is the kind of control they have retained when compared to the last tour in 2018-19.

The key to that series win was similar — cut off Australia's oxygen when bowling, build pressure from both ends and make merry. That the hosts only managed a scoring rate of 2.64 across four Tests then — their sixth-worst at home since 1990 — was no coincidence.

The addition of Steve Smith and the emergence of Marnus Labuschagne was supposed to right that wrong. Instead, India seem to have perfected the art of discipline while bowling.

It's why Ajinkya Rahane & Co won the second Test. Discipline was also a word used by Australia's coach, Justin Langer, when talking about why the hosts have failed to impose themselves with the bat. "I think India, their greatest strength the last couple of series has been their discipline," he said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

"India have taken a straighter line to a couple of our batters, set the fields accordingly." He also reserved special praise for R Ashwin, who has reduced Steve Smith to a blubbery mess in the first two Tests. "Let's not discount Ravi Ashwin, how many wickets has he taken in Tests? 380 or something (375)... I think I'm pretty close, he has played a lot of cricket. The great bowlers are the ones who are hard to score against and (Jasprit) Bumrah is certainly up there at the moment. Ashwin's up there. We are aware of it (low run rate), we know how we like to play our cricket as Australians but credit to India. Very well planned, as you would expect."

What that one-sided battle between Ashwin and Smith has done is it has further exposed the brittle nature of their batting. Langer, however, mentioned that they have been ruminating on a plan.

"We have to look at our strategies against the Indian spinners. Ashwin is bowling very well, obviously, Bumrah is a world-class bowler and (Mohammed) Siraj coming in... I think he is a very skillful bowler. I thought he bowled very well. It's game on, good tough Test series."

Pucovski could debut One of those plans could involve changing both openers while dropping Travis Head from the XI. While it looks like David Warner is certain to play, Will Pukovski, who has suffered a series of concussions in the last few years, could make his debut at the top, with Matthew Wade dropping into the middle order.

What Warner gives them at the top is essential because he allows them to breathe, a sort of antidote when the opponents try to cut off the blood supply. His ability to steal runs thanks to the way he hustles between the wickets could be an unwelcome sight for India's bowling line-up that's successfully managed to pin batsmen at one end.