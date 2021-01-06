STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly now to be discharged from hospital on Thursday

Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2.

Published: 06th January 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will now be discharged on Thursday, the Woodlands Hospital has stated in its latest medical bulletin.

Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Mr Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow as he wants to stay back one more day," the hospital said on Wednesday morning.

"Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home," it added.

A nine-member medical team was formed at the hospital to look after Ganguly.

Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty said that the BCCI president is stable and can now be discharged from the hospital.

"Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow," Dr Shetty said on Tuesday.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp