Steve Smith is a caged lion ready to burst out: Tom Moody

Smith, considered one of the best batsmen in international cricket, could manage just 10 runs in the four innings he has played so far in the series and Moody said he is overdue for a big score.

Published: 06th January 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith

Australian cricketer Steve Smith (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steve Smith is a "caged lion ready to burst out," said former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody on Wednesday, backing the star batsman to come good in the third Test against India after struggling in the first two games.

"You have to look at his record, he is overdue, that doesn't give you any guarantees but what it tells us that there is a caged lion ready to burst out and there is no one more determined than him to make sure that he is scoring runs in the new year," Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

"There is always that talk between Williamson, and Kohli and Smith, so he will be very keen to make sure he remains in that conversation regularly." India take on Australia in the SCG Test beginning on Thursday with the series levelled 1-1.

Steve Smith India vs Australia Tom Moody
