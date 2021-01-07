STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pant's struggle against spin behind the stumps continues at Sydney

According to Cricviz data, Pant is the worst active keeper (minimum 10 Tests) in the world when keeping wickets to spinners.

Rishabh Pant

This combination of pictures shows India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropping a catch off Australia's Will Pucovski during Day 1 of the Sydney Test. (Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bowlers often become philosophical when asked to comment on dropped catches. Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was no exception when he explained wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's two dropped catches, including one off his own bowling. 

"Dropped catches are part of the game," Siraj said after the first day's play in the third Test against Australia. "It can be a bit frustrating as a bowler, but we move on. You cannot focus on what's already happened."

But the worry with Pant is that it's happening far too frequently for it to not be concerning at the elite level. Just after he spilled a relatively straight forward offering off Will Pucovski, the flaws in his technique received another airing. 

Even as that debate was continuing, the southpaw grassed another chance off the opener. To say that Wriddhiman Saha would have gobbled up those chances is pure conjecture but you don't want your specialist fielders becoming repeat offenders, especially on a deck that has runs written all over it.

What's not conjecture at this point is Pant has a problem in catching, the most basic of wicketkeeping tasks. According to Cricviz data, he is the worst active keeper (minimum 10 Tests) in the world when keeping wickets to spinners. Their data suggests that he has a catch success rate of 47.3 per cent when the tweakers are in operation. You don't need to be a math wizard to work out that it translates to more catches dropped than more catches taken. 

In mitigation, he's still young at this level. He's just 23 so there's still time to iron out his flaws.

The obvious flip side to this is batting. He has Quinton de Kock-like numbers while batting, can score quickly, thus transferring pressure back to the opposition if and when needed. It's this trait that India were after when they decided to pick him over Saha for the second Test.

Looking at the way the Australian batsmen have blossomed, Pant can atone for his sins behind the stumps by performing his primary role in this side: runs with the bat.
 

TAGS
Sydney Test Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Saha
