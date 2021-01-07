Upbeat Tamil Nadu geared up for Jharkhand challenge

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will have only have two days of practice before they start their campaign on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Jharkhand on January 10. Given the strict Covid-19 protocols, the team members are presently serving a mandatory quarantine period in Kolkata. But the 20-member squad is upbeat about their chances as they had prepared well at the camp held earlier in Chennai.

The team will practice on December 8 and 9 once the quarantine period is over. “We are confined to our rooms, but the mood is upbeat as we were mentally prepared for this. We will practice for two days before the first match on January 10,’’ said R Prasanna, assistant coach of the team.

The former Tamil Nadu captain believed that the team looks solid despite the absence of some key players, who are in Australia with the Indian team. “The team has a good mixture of experience and youth in its ranks. We have variety in our attack and depth in our batting. It all boils down to how we begin and take forward the momentum,’’ added Prasanna.

The former Tamil Nadu middle-order batsman said that the team has prepared well. “We did all the preparations at the Chennai camp. We knew that we will be quarantined and will have only a few days to practice before the game, so we have done our homework well. At the camp, we had drills for both the batsmen and bowlers. The boys gave a good account of themselves, so I am confident that they will do well.”

