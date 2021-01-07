STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Upbeat Tamil Nadu geared up for Jharkhand challenge

Tamil Nadu will have only have two days of practice before they start their campaign on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Jharkhand on January 10.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will have only have two days of practice before they start their campaign on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Jharkhand on January 10. Given the strict Covid-19 protocols, the team members are presently serving a mandatory quarantine period in Kolkata. But the 20-member squad is upbeat about their chances as they had prepared well at the camp held earlier in Chennai.

The team will practice on December 8 and 9 once the quarantine period is over. “We are confined to our rooms, but the mood is upbeat as we were mentally prepared for this. We will practice for two days before the first match on January 10,’’ said R Prasanna, assistant coach of the team.

The former Tamil Nadu captain believed that the team looks solid despite the absence of some key players, who are in Australia with the Indian team. “The team has a good mixture of experience and youth in its ranks. We have variety in our attack and depth in our batting. It all boils down to how we begin and take forward the momentum,’’ added Prasanna.

The former Tamil Nadu middle-order batsman said that the team has prepared well. “We did all the preparations at the Chennai camp. We knew that we will be quarantined and will have only a few days to practice before the game, so we have done our homework well. At the camp, we had drills for both the batsmen and bowlers. The boys gave a good account of themselves, so I am confident that they will do well.”

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp