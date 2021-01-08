STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC clears Sri Lanka spinner Dananjaya's reworked bowling action

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year in September 2019 by ICC.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya (File | AP)

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya (File | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya can resume bowling in international cricket after deeming his action "legal".

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket," the cricket governing body said in a statement.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year in September 2019 by ICC.

"An Expert Panel studied video footage of Dananjaya's bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," ICC said.

The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was "within the 15-degree level of tolerance" permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

ICC further said: "To assist the match officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akila Dananjaya ICC bowling action
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp