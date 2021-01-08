STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two UAE players test positive for Covid-19, ODI series with Ireland to go ahead as planned

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the news and also confirmed that the series will go ahead as planned.

Published: 08th January 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Ahead of the first ODI against Ireland, UAE vice-captain Chirag Suri and spinner Aryan Lakra have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the news and also confirmed that the series will go ahead as planned.

"Both players are currently in isolation, are being monitored and are in good health. All areas were immediately and thoroughly sanitized as per existing protocols with no further positive tests returned," ECB said in a statement.

"The first ODI of the ODI series between UAE v Ireland will be played today January 8th, 09:30 (UAE time), as planned," it added.

UAE are hosting Ireland for a four-match ODI series commencing today at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland have won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

UAE (Playing XI): Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud. 

