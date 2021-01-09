STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket is a gentleman's game, no place for racial abuse: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Sources in the know of developments in the team said that the bowlers initially brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. (File | PTI)

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has reacted strongly after it came to the fore that Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that the gentleman's game has no place for such behaviour and that Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah is aware of the issue and is in touch with the team.

"We have come to know about the issue. Cricket is a gentleman's game and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. The team management is dealing with the matter. The BCCI as well as the ICC is aware of it and there are ICC rules and provisions which forbid anyone from making comments that are racial in nature.

"In spite of that, if somebody is using racial comments, I think the Australian court should take cognizance of it and these kinds of incidents must be prevented. There is no place for such acts and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. I think every board should take cognizance of it and take strict measures to ensure such acts aren't repeated," he said.

ALSO READ: Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

Sources in the know of developments in the team said that the bowlers initially brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane before the team went into a huddle with the coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri and decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored.

The relationship between the two teams has taken a turn in recent times with Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates' comments regarding quarantine guidelines for the fourth Test in Brisbane also painting the Indian team in poor light.

With questions raised on whether the Indian team would be willing to follow strict quarantine protocols for the final Test of the series at The Gabba, Bates said: "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."

Commenting on the fourth Test at The Gabba, Shukla said: "As far as Brisbane is concerned, the comfort of the player should be kept in mind. They have already been in this process of isolation and have followed all guidelines. So, their interest should also be kept in mind."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Rajeev Shukla Australia racism Aus vs Ind
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp