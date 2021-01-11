Cricket fraternity congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on becoming parents

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with baby girl, the cricketer announced on Monday. Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli wrote.

Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

He played just the first Test of the ongoing four-match Test series and then returned to India for the birth of his first child. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. This after they won the second Test at the MCG. The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin on January 15 at The Gabba.

Soon after Delhi batsman broke the news, many of his teammates and Bollywood celebrities extended their best regards to the couple. Here are some of the greetings.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of the first to wish the couple. "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter. Lots of love to the little one," he tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was also blessed with a baby boy in August 2020, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Indian spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also took to social media and announced a "very warm welcome to the club" for the couple.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar send his best wishes to the couple after the Indian skipper announced the "arrival of the little angel".