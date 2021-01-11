STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian team has won respect of cricket world, says Wasim Jaffer

Chasing a monumental total of 407 to win the game, Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets came as a big blow for India in the second session of the final day of the Pink Test.

Published: 11th January 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, receive treatment after he was hit while batting during play on the final day. (Photo | AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, receive treatment after he was hit while batting during play on the final day. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former batsman Wasim Jaffer on Sunday applauded the Indian team's approach in the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), saying that the soft-spoken players get transformed into warriors while being on the field.

Already struggling with the injury woes in the ongoing Australia tour, India suffered another blow as batsman Hanuma Vihari was seen in pain due to a hamstring injury but the player decided to continue his innings after taking some medication in the middle by the team physio. On Saturday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant also suffered injuries while batting in the first innings and were taken for scans. Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture to his thumb but still, he will come in bat if needed in the second innings.

He now joins Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul in the list of players who suffered serious injuries and were ruled out.

While Pant's blow was not that serious and he played a fearless knock of 97 runs on the final day.

Taking to Twitter Jaffer wrote, "This team of soft-spoken gentlemen transforms on the field into warriors who never cross the line but never take a backward step. Matching opposition punch for punch, putting body on the line. Whatever happens from here this team has won the respect of the cricket world. #AUSvIND."

Chasing a monumental total of 407 to win the game, Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets came as a big blow for India in the second session of the final day of the Pink Test.

For the visitors, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin are currently leading the run chase.

In the second session, 74 runs were scored from 26 overs. Resuming the second session on the final day at 206/3, Pant and Pujara stuck to their individual approaches of scoring runs, and mixed caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard moving. However, Australia came back strongly as they got the crucial wicket of Pant (97) with India still 157 runs away from the target. Pant was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon, reducing India to 250/4.

At the tea interval, India's score reads 280/5, and it is still 127 runs away from the target.

With the second new ball, Josh Hazlewood provided yet another big breakthrough as he cleaned up Pujara (77) and India's hopes of surviving the final day took a big hit. Vihari pulled his hamstring in the second session and as a result, he was unable to run quickly between the wickets.

In the end, Vihari and Ashwin ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets before the tea interval.Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (4) departed early in the first session but Pant and Pujara ensured that India showed a fight and kept hopes alive on the final day. At the lunch break, India's score read 206/3, with 201 runs needed to win the match.

On day four, Australia had set a target of 407 for India to win the third Test. Cameron Green and Steve Smith played knocks of 84 and 81 respectively as Australia declared their second innings on 312/6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Jaffer SCG Australia
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp