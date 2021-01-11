STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Nasty’ Sydney at it again, six offenders evicted

He and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane approached the on-field umpires to complain about the behaviour of a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Police escort spectators from the stands during play on Day 4 | ap

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sydney crowd, it seems, has always been hostile. Hurling abuses at players can reach a different level. If Saturday was nasty with allegations of racist abuses against two India players, Sunday turned out to be extremely sour as Mohammad Siraj, who was allegedly racially abused on Saturday as well, had to face the brunt  again.

He and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane approached the on-field umpires to complain about the behaviour of a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At least six people were evicted over allegations of racism that is threatening to overshadow the keenly-contested third Test between India and Australia. Just before the hosts declared at tea on the fourth day, Siraj was targeted by the crowd.

The security officials, who had instructed the India team to bring such incidents to their notice as and when it happens after Saturday, involved the stadium officials who interviewed the fans before ejecting the offenders. As per protocol, New South Wales police, as well as Cricket Australia opened an investigation into the matter. 

After the day’s play, India spinner R Ashwin said the team was happy with the action taken. However, he also revealed that the crowd in Sydney has always been like this — hostile and nasty. “This has been a continuous thing at Sydney,” he said. “I have experienced it as well.

They do tend to get nasty. I don’t know why and for what reason.” Ashwin, who visited Australia on three previous tours, said, “If I take myself back to the first tour in 2011-12, I had no clue what racial abuse was or how you can be made to feel small in front of so many people.”  In the end, Ashwin’s words aptly sums it up: “disappointing is actually a very, very mild word, I must say.”

