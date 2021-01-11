Plan was to fight till the end without thinking about result: Ajinkya Rahane after Sydney Test

By PTI

SYDNEY: The talk going into day five was to fight till the end without thinking about the result, said India skipper Ajinkya Rahane after his team pulled off a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test here on Monday.

Before Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session to deny the home team, India were even in contention for a win when Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) were in the middle.

READ HERE | Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin battle it out as India draw third Test against Australia

"Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

"Even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good," he added.

Pant came ahead of Hanuma Vihari at number five, a move that was made keeping the left-right combination in mind, said Rahane.

"There are few areas we can improve (ahead of the fourth Test) on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant) for the way he played," said the skipper.