STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting predicts Australian supremacy over injury-ravaged India at Gabba

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit on Monday as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

SYDNEY: India's injury woes and Australia's formidable record at Gabba will give the hosts an upper-hand in the series-deciding fourth and final Test in Brisbane, reckons former skipper Ricky Ponting.

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit on Monday as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1.

The final Test begins on January 15.

However, the match saw star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffering a thumb fracture and Hanuma Vihari, who batted for 160 balls for his 23, suffer a hamstring injury.

The duo will miss the last Test.

Australia too have their share of injury worries with young debutant Will Pucovski awaiting a scan result after injuring his right shoulder during the match.

"Australia will have the edge going to Brisbane," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"One, (Australia's Gabba) record and two, if Will's OK then they won't have to make any changes and if Will's not they'll only have to make one change and they have had a pretty dominant performance in this game.

"India again are going to have a couple of injury concerns out of this game so they've got to find another couple of guys to bring in." Australia has won 33, drawn 13, tied 1 and lost 8 out of the 55 matches played at the ground.

India will have to rejig their combination if Jadeja and Vihari miss the Brisbane Test.

"If they were to play another batter, they could play that batter at five and Rishabh (Pant) stays at six and (Wriddhiman) Saha can come in at seven.

That looks pretty good to me," Ponting said.

Talking about Pucovski, the former skipper said: "The thing I'm worried about with (Pucovski), a guy playing his first Test match, not to be back out in the field at the end of the day - to me that's a real worry.

"If you're a young bloke and the Test match is on the line I know I would have done absolutely everything I could to get back out there.

That says to me he probably couldn't function properly and if he couldn't function today then I would assume that he's in serious doubt for Brisbane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brisbane Test Gabba India vs Australia Ricky Ponting
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp