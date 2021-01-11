Sydney Test: Fans hail gritty Ashwin as wife reveals spinner couldn't bend down before day's game

By ANI

SYDNEY: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi has revealed that the spin spearhead was in tremendous pain when he woke up on Monday and wasn't able to stand up going into the final day's action of the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ashwin, who has been in scintillating form with the ball in the ongoing series, went on to show grit and fight with the bat as he batted for 128 balls and along with Hanuma Vihari denied Australia a win.

ALSO READ | Can't wait for you to come to India, that would be your last series: Ashwin gives it back to Tim Paine

Ashwin's wife said that the Indian spinner went to bed with terrible back pain and wasn't able to even tie his shoelaces on Monday morning.

"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," Prithi tweeted.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

After the heroics, Ashwin expressed gratitude and thanked his wife for being with him during the tough times. "Instant tears!! Thanks for being there with me through all this," Ashwin tweeted.