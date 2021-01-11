STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Unseasonal rain may affect Syed Mushtaq Ali ties in Chennai

It is the first national level cricket meet since the coronavirus-induced lockdown last March.   

Published: 11th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament beginning on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), which plays host to Plate Division teams, faces an unusual challenge: rain threat. Rains in Chennai in January is something unheard of.

However, the city recorded the highest rainfall in a century in January in the first week itself. With forecast of rain on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, one cannot rule out the possibility of a delayed start (Plate Division matches begin on Monday), or matches getting called off next week. It is the first national level cricket meet since the coronavirus-induced lockdown last March.   

The four venues chosen for the tournament are Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, TI Cycles, Guru Nanak College Ground and SSN College Ground. Barring the MA Chidambaram Stadium — which will not host any match this time — the other grounds in the city do not boast of the high-tech drainage system. But with the unseasonal rainfall expected to come to an end in mid-January, the TNCA is confident that they can conduct the matches smoothly.

“The venues have some kind of drainage system, but it is not as good as Chidambaram Stadium. We hope there shouldn’t be heavy rains, otherwise, there is a risk of the possibility of matches getting washed out. With BCCI deciding against playing ties on reserve days, points will be split if the game gets affected by rain,” said a TNCA office-bearer.  

That apart, all of the players and support staff of eight teams — Chandigarh, Nagaland, Bihar, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — which are playing in Chennai have tested negative for the coronavirus in the three screenings so far. They will be undergoing a Covid test every three days once the meet begins. Officials have been extra cautious since a city hotel — where three teams are staying — turned into a Covid cluster recently. “The main challenge is following the Covid protocols. That’s the only new thing for us as a host association,” added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament Chennai
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp