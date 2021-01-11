STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We have evolved as a society, this must be dealt with an iron fist: R Ashwin

In a dramatic press conference post the fourth day of the ongoing Test between India and Australia, R Ashwin lifted the lid on what it's like to be a visiting player in Australia.

Published: 11th January 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police escort spectators from the stands during play on Day 4 | ap

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a dramatic press conference post the fourth day of the ongoing Test between India and Australia, R Ashwin lifted the lid on what it’s like to be a visiting player in Australia. When asked to comment on the multiple alleged episodes of racism that his teammates — especially Mohammed Siraj — have been subjected to, the off-spinner didn’t hold back. 

“This is my fourth tour to Australia and in Sydney, especially, we have had a few experiences even in the past. I think one or two times even the players have reacted and got into trouble in the past,” he explained. It’s likely that he was referring to an episode pertaining to the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who had responded by showing a middle finger during a Test in Sydney in January, 2012. 

Ashwin claimed that the crowd overstepped their mark, by hurling racial abuse this time. “They have been quite nasty, they have been hurling abuses as well, but this is the time they have gone one step ahead and used racial abuse. There was an official complaint lodged yesterday (Saturday), and the umpires also mentioned it to us that we must bring it to their notice as soon as it happens, on the field, and then they will be able to take action.”

To ensure it doesn’t happen again, the off-spinner called for punishments. “It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age. We have seen a lot, right? We have evolved as a society. This must be definitely dealt with an iron fist. Personally I think Adelaide and Melbourne weren’t as bad.” While detailing his own experiences of fielding in the deep in Australia, he said he wanted to move at least 10 yards in so as to avoid being subject to their chants.

“I had no idea what this (racist abuse when I came here for the first time in 2011-12) was at all. Whenever you stood at the boundary line, you wanted to run in 10 yards to avoid these things.” He also praised Siraj for being well equipped and aware of what was happening, knowing the crowd had crossed a line. “Nowadays the boys are better equipped and aware. Even Siraj, who is new, does know that this is the line you cannot cross. It must be met with the way it was met.”

CA statement 
“The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable,” Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Integrity and Security, said via a statement. “We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today’s incident, which we are now in the process of investigating. A number of spectators were interviewed by NSW Police and subsequently removed from the SCG on Sunday afternoon. While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter.”
 

