STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hotel trouble for Team India in Brisbane

The Indian team was initially hesitant to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules in place in Queensland for anyone travelling from Sydney.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwin, Vihari

Ashwin, left, is congratulated by Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane as Hanuma Vihari is congratulated by teammate Mohammed Siraj, right after the incredible draw at Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As if battling their many injury woes wasn't enough, India were left to deal with a new issue on arrival in Brisbane. After being promised a relaxed quarantine, the team members found themselves confined to their floor with no hotel staff to help them.

It is understood that only after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got in touch with Cricket Australia (CA) was the team granted a few relaxations, like help from the housekeeping staff.

The Indian team was initially hesitant to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules in place in Queensland for anyone travelling from Sydney. This led to the team requesting the BCCI to hold talks with the CA last week. On Sunday, after the CA promised to address their concerns, the two teams left for Brisbane.

ALSO READ | India yet to decide on Bumrah replacement at Gabba, Vihari could still make team

But on arrival at the hotel, they were told to stay put on their floor. In fact, the Indians had requested local authorities for access to a common area where they can hold meetings. But even that was denied, forcing the team management to seek the BCCI's help.

The Indians were also told that none of the hotel staff will be available to clean their rooms and toilets. With restaurants in the hotel also not keen on serving them, the players and support staff were made to wait nearly 45 minutes for a bite or a drink upon arrival from Sydney.

"A nearby Indian restaurant is catering to our needs, and they need time to deliver. Since all of us are under quarantine, packed food is kept at one end of the hotel floor and we have to collect it. They have told us we are on our own in the hotel and there are no staff to help under any circumstances," sources in the Indian team told The New Indian Express.

However, after the BCCI stepped in, CA has promised that hotel staff will be available to the players. But the CA has refused to open the gym and swimming pool, citing local protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India in Australia Brisbane Test BCCI Cricket Australia
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp