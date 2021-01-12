Hotel trouble for Team India in Brisbane

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As if battling their many injury woes wasn't enough, India were left to deal with a new issue on arrival in Brisbane. After being promised a relaxed quarantine, the team members found themselves confined to their floor with no hotel staff to help them.

It is understood that only after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got in touch with Cricket Australia (CA) was the team granted a few relaxations, like help from the housekeeping staff.

The Indian team was initially hesitant to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules in place in Queensland for anyone travelling from Sydney. This led to the team requesting the BCCI to hold talks with the CA last week. On Sunday, after the CA promised to address their concerns, the two teams left for Brisbane.

ALSO READ | India yet to decide on Bumrah replacement at Gabba, Vihari could still make team

But on arrival at the hotel, they were told to stay put on their floor. In fact, the Indians had requested local authorities for access to a common area where they can hold meetings. But even that was denied, forcing the team management to seek the BCCI's help.

The Indians were also told that none of the hotel staff will be available to clean their rooms and toilets. With restaurants in the hotel also not keen on serving them, the players and support staff were made to wait nearly 45 minutes for a bite or a drink upon arrival from Sydney.

"A nearby Indian restaurant is catering to our needs, and they need time to deliver. Since all of us are under quarantine, packed food is kept at one end of the hotel floor and we have to collect it. They have told us we are on our own in the hotel and there are no staff to help under any circumstances," sources in the Indian team told The New Indian Express.

However, after the BCCI stepped in, CA has promised that hotel staff will be available to the players. But the CA has refused to open the gym and swimming pool, citing local protocols.