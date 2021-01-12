STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Surgery completed, will return soon with a bang: Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday.

Published: 12th January 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY:  All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that he has undergone surgery after suffering a blow on his thumb during the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," Jadeja tweeted.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Jadeja would not be taking part in the fourth Test against Australia, set to be played at the Gabba, beginning January 15.

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

The BCCI had confirmed that the all-rounder will be consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Earlier ANI had reported that Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture and has been ruled out for about six weeks with the management set to check on the need for surgery with a specialist.

Sources in the know of developments had told ANI that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source had said.

The third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia ended as a draw on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with a draw and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja BCCI
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp