STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Siddarth Kaul takes hat-trick as Punjab ease past Karnataka

Apart from Siddarth Kaul, it was Prabhsimran Singh's knock of 89* runs that powered Punjab to a massive win.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul

Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Siddarth Kaul cliched an outstanding hat-trick as he helped Punjab thrash Karnataka by nine-wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Apart from Kaul, it was Prabhsimran Singh's knock of 89* runs that powered Punjab to a massive win.

After being asked to bat first, Karnataka batsmen struggled to build a good partnership as the Punjab bowlers came out all guns blazing and picked wickets at regular intervals. Openers Devdutt Padikkal (19) and Karun Nair (13) were sent back to the pavilion cheaply by Arshdeep Singh and Kaul respectively.

Rohan Kadam was the highest run-getter for the team as he scored 32. However, the highlighting part of the innings was the 17th over in which Kaul claimed a brilliant hat-trick to derail Karantaka's innings.

Kaul removed Kadam in the third delivery of the over, followed by the wickets of Aniruddha and Mithun which left Karnataka reeling at 104/7. Kaul scalped four wickets in the match while conceding 26 runs. Karnataka managed to score just 125 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the mediocre target, Punjab got off to a stunning start with Prabhsimran and Abhishek Sharma laying the foundation for the chase. Punjab was on 93 when Gowtham K handed Karnataka their first breakthrough, sending Abhishek back to the dugout.

Gurkeerat Mann then came out to bat and he, along with Prabhsimran, took the team over the line in the 15th over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddarth Kaul Punjab vs Karnataka Karnataka Cricket Punjab Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp