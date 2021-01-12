STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

The Grit Escape

Vihari-Ashwin pull off one of the greatest saves in Test history after Pant-Pujara heroics.

Published: 12th January 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwin, Vihari

Ashwin, left, is congratulated by Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane as Hanuma Vihari is congratulated by teammate Mohammed Siraj, right. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seconds after Rudy Tomjanovic led his Houston Rockets to the NBA title in 1995, he uttered the now iconic line: "don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion". Some 25 years later, that could well be applicable to the Indian cricket team. It was a day that saw Indian cricket, battered and bruised, literally and metaphorically, unite Indians everywhere thanks to a display of sheer mental fortitude that will receive multiple retellings in the days, weeks and months to come.

The debate around whether this is the best India team will rumble on. But what can be said with some certainty is that this team fights like no other. This team scraps like no other. Past India teams had the tendency to wave the white flag. This team quite literally puts sticking plaster to cover their wounds to
get ready for another battle. They just won't give up without a fight.

On Monday, their batsmen picked up a fight with the best bowling attack of this era. Two of those, one who was batting on one leg and other who couldn't sit, batted together for more than 40 overs to win that fight. Whatever happens from hereon in, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari's epic 256-ball 'you shan't breach me' bloody-mindedness will be passed down from generation to generation.

The following sentence will not even begin to paint the magnitude of this performance but it still has to be written. They came into the match with six of the probable XI — KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami — already out. During the course of the match, at least six more — Cheteshwar Pujara, Ashwin, Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja — were administered painkilling injections or asked to take tablets to keep going. Two members of the team also allegedly faced racist comments from members of the crowd for two days.

Monday began with all four results still possible. After Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second over of the day, visions of an Indian fightback looked dead in the water. That's when an inspired promotion set the wheels in motion for a pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, bum-clenching, nail-eating eight hours of Test cricket in excelsis.

Pant, on medication after taking a hit on his forearm in the first innings, was the one who fanned the flames by attacking Nathan Lyon. Constantly attacking a spinner like Lyon on a fifth day track is signing your own death sentence but Pant doesn't do the conventional. After studying the nature of the pitch — he was five off 34 at one stage — he opened up. Fifty two of his next 92 runs came against Lyon off just 44 balls. The counter-punch meant Pant not only removed Lyon from the attack but he made Australia to go on the defensive as the visitors raced to 250, with one-and-a-half sessions still to play. When Lyon finally got him for 97, the hosts could finally afford to stop looking at the scoreboard.

When Pujara, on medication for a blow to the finger he took in Melbourne, left soon after another mini epic — 77 off 205 to take his overall contribution in the Test to 127 off 381 balls — the visitors might have worried. At the other end, Vihari had seemingly done major damage to his hamstring and was having trouble even completing routine singles. To compound matters, Ashwin had woken up with a sore back and was in unbearable pain. That was before the bowlers, with the new ball, peppered his body. He took blows to his arms, shoulder and the ribs. The blow to his ribs left him gasping for breath but he soldiered on. Vihari, with his career on the line, put his body on the line to soldier on.

Over after over was repelled. Tea came and went. Drinks came and went. They couldn't afford to leave it to the others to complete the job. Ravindra Jadeja, with a dislocated thumb, was in so much pain he couldn't even peel the skin off the banana. The tail comprised of Jasprit Bumrah, 17 Tests, Navdeep Saini, debutant, and Mohammed Siraj, two Tests.

Even as the Australians chirped and sledged, Ashwin and Vihari continued. Till they shook with the opponents with one over to go. Don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia Rishabh Pant Cheteshwar Pujara Hanuma Vihari Ashwin
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp