Aussie coach Langer launches defence of Paine and Smith over 'heckling', 'cheating'

CHENNAI: The mood in the two camps could not have been more different ahead of the last Test, beginning in Brisbane on Friday. While India have to count the walking wounded in a quarantine hotel that is reportedly short of the promises made by Cricket Australia, the hosts are feeling a bit defensive for scenes that transpired on a desperate last day in Sydney.

Tim Paine's borderline 'heckling' of R Ashwin has predictably not gone down well. To add to that, a clip of Steve Smith, supposedly scuffing Rishabh Pant's guard, has led to a chorus of 'cheater, cheater'. It rubbed many people the wrong way because this was exactly the image Australia wanted to move away from after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. There was a very public rebuke post the incident and CA, wanting to set the record straight, threw the book because they wanted to put in place a new culture.

That the majority of questions aimed at Justin Langer during a media interaction on Wednesday pertained to Smith and Paine's actions on the final day captured where Australia were at. The former opener said it was a good reminder on what happens when you slip.

"That is one of the challenges of leadership, talking about culture and how important culture is. You can't slip, and if you do slip, you get criticised for it, and that's all okay. I remember a mate told me a few years ago if you're going to build a hotel, it takes years to do it, but it takes a couple of hours to rip it all down."

With respect to Smith, he called the accusations ludicrous. "Anyone who suggests he was trying to do something untoward, they are way out of line. That wicket was like concrete. You need 15-inch spikes to make an indent on the crease and he went nowhere near the crease. He has let his bat do the talking (since coming back from the ban), he was abused like I have never seen anything through England and he just kept smiling and letting his bat do the talking. Give me a break."

Following the way Paine behaved during that last session of the final day, a few former cricketers have called on him to step down. But Langer was having none of it. "He did not have his best day, no doubt about that. But he has hardly put a hair out of place, he has been outstanding as the Australian captain. He will continue to lead for quite some time."

What is for certain is that he will lead the hosts at the Gabba, a place where Australia last lost when Viv Richards was captain of the West Indies side in 1988. So the pressure could be on the hosts, especially at a time when India could field players, who are not feeling 100 per cent.

"I have felt from the start that this series could be about survival of the fittest, mentally and physically, and we are seeing that. It is mouthwatering for Tests that the two best teams are going for it and one of us has to win to retain or take back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and I am loving every minute of it. The distractions are just part of the theatre and drama of Test, it is now and it always has been," said Langer.

By this time on Friday, those distractions will be a footnote as a very long and hard Australian summer begins to conclude in the place it usually begins.