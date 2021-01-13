STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020 this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Justin Langer

The IPL was held in the September-November window in 2020 in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's coach Justin Langer

Australian head coach Justin Langer (Photo| AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last year's edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured in the ongoing series.

The IPL was held in the September-November window in 2020 in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lucrative tournament is usually held in India during the April-May window.

India have had a spate of injuries since the IPL and also in the current Australia series.

Australia too had its share of injuries.

"It is really interesting how many injuries (it) has been throughout this summer. I can't help and think that the IPL this year (2020) was in really, probably wasn't ideal timing for anyone, certainly for such a big series like this," Langer said at a virtual press conference.

The latest addition to the Indian injury list is Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit on his thumb, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the last Test following an abdominal strain.

Earlier, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were ruled out of the series due to the various injuries they suffered.

For Australia, David Warner was a big blow but he recovered in time for the last two Tests.

Langer was all praise for the IPL saying it helps in development of young players but was critical of the previous edition's timing.

"I love the IPL, I look at IPL now like I used to look at county cricket for our young players. They go and play county cricket and it helps them (in) their cricket development enormously, I think it is the same with the IPL, helps their white-ball development.

"But the timing of it...because of what happened with COVID. ..probably wasn't ideal, and I just wonder whether that is having an impact on the injuries that we are seeing for both teams throughout the summer, so I'm sure they'll review that," said the Australian head coach.

Asked how much the absence of the Bumrah-Jadeja duo will impact the contest, he said, "Hopefully, it (absence of Bumrah and Jadeja) impacts it (the contest) a lot.

But I have said this is going to be the survival of the fittest this summer."

"And I have said when I was asked at the start of the summer about Virat (Kohli) not being here...if you are taking your best players out of any team, whether it is our team or our opponent, it is going to have an impact or it is potentially going to have an impact," he said.

But Langer would rather focus on his team's resources than worry about how India would put together their playing XI in the fourth Test starting January 15 here."...Test cricket, like I keep saying survival of the fittest, and we can't concentrate on what India are doing, we just concentrate on (what) we are doing to make sure that we are up for the contest," he signed off.

The four-Test match series is currently tied at 1-1.

The fourth Test, will be aired on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 from 5am onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer IPL Australia
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp