Nathan Lyon offers pat on the back for Mohammed Siraj's mode of protest over racist abuse

It's alleged that the crowd at Sydney used the phrase 'brown dog', quite clearly racist in nature, to address Siraj.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nathan Lyon

Australia's Nathan Lyon. (File Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you have ever watched an international cricket match, or any sport for that matter, you will be well accustomed to a section of the audience taking immense joy in shouting abuse. While nobody knows why they do it — the word 'fun' has been described — it's disguised as banter for the most part. Now, this 'banter' can range from anything within the wide spectrum of body shaming to racial abuse.

On multiple days during the third Test between India and Australia in Sydney, young fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj and relatively senior pro Jasprit Bumrah were heckled by members of the crowd. It's alleged that the crowd used the phrase 'brown dog', quite clearly racist in nature, to address Siraj.

For his part, Siraj did the right thing by stopping the game and involving the match officials and stadium security. India, who were entitled to stop play, ensured they didn't play till the people were removed from the stands.

Going forward, Nathan Lyon is of the belief that Siraj could have well set the way forward in how to deal with abuse from the crowd. "For me, there is no room for anything racial or any abuse," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I know people think they are funny, but it can affect people in different ways. I think it is quite disgusting to be honest with you. I have... copping abuse, whether that is in England or New Zealand or South Africa. It's totally up the player (stopping play and involving match officials) and how they have been affected."

The off-spinner's hope is that cricketers the world over can just go to work without worrying about being abused for just doing their work. "I hope people can come and watch us play and players do not go to work and worry about getting abused or racially abused."

