Slow batting? Hanuma Vihari's unflinching reply to Babul Supriyo's tweet wins the internet

On Day 5 of the Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari played with a Grade 2 tear for three hours to help India draw the match against Australia.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari. (File photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The brilliant stand by Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin against Australia on Day 5 of the Sydney Test is one for the history books and will definitely be a great memory for years to come.

Vihari's 26 runs off 161 balls received a lot of praise from fans, teammates and legends of the game. His defiance helped India sail through an uncertain period to snatch a draw.

The player's grit and determination were on full display. It was later learned that Vihari has a Grade 2 tear and batted with it for two hours.

However, there is always criticism, no matter how good someone is. Post the match, singer and MP Babul Supriyo had his say on the batting style of the Test specialist.

The BJP leader said, "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least. Hanuma Bihari (sic) has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.  PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket."

Well, many fans had several issues with the tweet, but the player himself posted a very brief reply with just one specific point to make!

The politician also added, "If Hanuma showed this little initiative of just standing& hitting the BAD BALLS for boundaries, India may hv got this historic win GIVEN that Pant did what no one expected. And, I am reiterating that it's ONLY the bad balls that cud hv been hit given Hanuma was set batman by then."

Nevertheless, all said and done, Vihari did knock the ball out of the park -- off the pitch.

The response drew reactions from all corners, including cricket players on Twitter:

