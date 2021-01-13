Slow batting? Hanuma Vihari's unflinching reply to Babul Supriyo's tweet wins the internet

By Online Desk

The brilliant stand by Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin against Australia on Day 5 of the Sydney Test is one for the history books and will definitely be a great memory for years to come.

Vihari's 26 runs off 161 balls received a lot of praise from fans, teammates and legends of the game. His defiance helped India sail through an uncertain period to snatch a draw.

The player's grit and determination were on full display. It was later learned that Vihari has a Grade 2 tear and batted with it for two hours.

However, there is always criticism, no matter how good someone is. Post the match, singer and MP Babul Supriyo had his say on the batting style of the Test specialist.

The BJP leader said, "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least. Hanuma Bihari (sic) has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket."

Well, many fans had several issues with the tweet, but the player himself posted a very brief reply with just one specific point to make!

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

The politician also added, "If Hanuma showed this little initiative of just standing& hitting the BAD BALLS for boundaries, India may hv got this historic win GIVEN that Pant did what no one expected. And, I am reiterating that it's ONLY the bad balls that cud hv been hit given Hanuma was set batman by then."

Nevertheless, all said and done, Vihari did knock the ball out of the park -- off the pitch.

The response drew reactions from all corners, including cricket players on Twitter:

Apna Vihari , Sab par Bhaari ! pic.twitter.com/PoHqWHUIwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari knocks the ball out of the park twice in the same week. pic.twitter.com/sQHOPb32L0 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari making sure no one tweets in the future that he would have had a longer career with a proper social media team. That is a team on its own. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 13, 2021

My admiration for Hanuma Vihari has gone up a hundred-fold https://t.co/chv8P5gFgA — Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari gave some life lessons on field that day, and now this one off it!



1. Whatever good you do in life, haters will be haters.

2. Answer them in style – with bat, on one leg, with spirit and sometimes, just your name! https://t.co/RQZ47CaZPd — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) January 13, 2021

Defensive approach on the field, but Rishab Pant of it.

Good one Vihari https://t.co/uYAM3CIrzr — Nitin.S.Tegginamani (@nitinst) January 13, 2021