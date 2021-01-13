STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Syed Mushtaq Ali: After win over Puducherry, Kerala hope to hunt down wounded Mumbai

A comfortable six-wicket win over Puducherry in the opening game helped Sanju Samson's side earn four points and there were plenty of positives for Kerala in that victory.

File image of Sreesanth bowling

By MARTIN JOSEPH
Express News Service

KOCHI: If all the talk prior to Kerala's first match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy revolved around S Sreesanth's return to cricket, attention has firmly shifted to the target of trying to qualify from Group E as they take on Mumbai on Wednesday.

A comfortable six-wicket win over Puducherry in the opening game helped Sanju Samson's side earn four points and there were plenty of positives for Kerala in that victory.

Despite being 37, Sreesanth showed that he is not there in the side to make up the numbers and had a decent outing with the ball.

Kerala had lost their bowling spearhead Sandeep Warrier after the pacer chose to represent Tamil Nadu this season and there were question marks on how they were going to replace him.
Sreesanth has been a valuable addition as he brings his experience to complement the likes of Basil Thampi, Asif KM and MD Nidheesh in the fast bowling department.
The other senior players in the side also had a good game with Jalaj Saxena picking up three wickets and Robin Uthappa looking good at the top of the order.

Skipper Sanju meanwhile was Kerala's top-scorer with a well taken 32 as his team didn't put a foot wrong. However, Mumbai are expected to post a much sterner challenge. Even though they were comprehensively beaten in their opening game against Delhi, the Suryakumar Yada-led side have some big names in their side who are more than capable of turning things around.
On their day, they can win matches on their own but Kerala are prepared for the challenge according to Jalaj.
"We are well prepared for the game and in T20 cricket anything can happen. So the best you can do is to give your best. We had a good start and we are just looking to continue with the momentum," said Jalaj.
The all-rounder was pleased with the overall performance of the team against Puducherry and felt that the team have to back themselves and believe in their own abilities.

"We managed to restrict them (Puducherry) well thanks to a disciplined bowling performance and then batted well. I'm very satisfied that I could help the team and every player is contributing," he added.
Mumbai come into the game after a humbling loss to Delhi and apart from a whirlwind knock from Shivam Dube where he made a 42-ball 63, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare and Yashasvi Jaiswal all failed to make an impact.

The bowling department also had a forgettable outing with Nitish Rana pummeling their bowlers to make a 37-ball 74 as Delhi scored 206 for 4.
The hosts will look to set things right while Kerala would look to maintain their momentum as an exciting contest is on the cards at the Wankhede Stadium.

