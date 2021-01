Tamil Nadu thrash Assam by 10 wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu routed Assam by 10 wickets in their Elite, Group B clash here in Kolkata on Tuesday. Assam struggled to get going after TN skipper Dinesh Karthik asked them to bat. Tight spells from spinners — R Sai Kishore and Murugan Ashwin — meant Assam could manage only 126/7. Sai Kishore, Ashwin and M Mohammed claimed two wickets apiece.

The modest target was never going to be enough given TN strong batting line-up. As was expected, the last edition finalists achieved the target in 15 overs without losing a wicket. Narayan Jagdeesan (78) scored an unbeaten fifty while C Hari Nishanth made 47 not out.

Brief scores

Hyderabad 153/8 (Tilak Varma 44, Tanmay Agarwal 34, Suryakant Pradhan 3/34) bt Odisha 147/4 (Govinda Poddar 50, Subhransu Senapati 42 n.o, Rajesh Dhupar 30 n.o). Karnataka 125/8 (Siddharth Kaul 4/26) lost to Punjab 127/1 in 14.4 ovs (Prabhsimran 89 n.o).

Assam 126/7 lost to Tamil Nadu 128/0 in 15 ovs (N Jagadeesan 78 n.o, C Hari Nishaanth 47 n.o).