STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Azharuddeen, name Mumbai won’t forget

Mohammed Azharuddeen. Those who follow domestic cricket might have heard the name and remembered the Kerala player because of the famous player he shares his name with.

Published: 14th January 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 54-ball 137 that blew Mumbai away.

By Express News Service

Mohammed Azharuddeen. Those who follow domestic cricket might have heard the name and remembered the Kerala player because of the famous player he shares his name with. After Wednesday, fans will remember him for another reason.

The 26-year-old played the innings of his life at Wankhede Stadium that pulverised Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match and announced his arrival. Without a half-century in 20 T20 matches before this one, Azharuddeen smashed an unbeaten 137 off 54 balls with nine fours and 11 sixes. 

Powered by the scarcely believable assault, Kerala overhauled Mumbai’s 196/7 in a mere 15.5 overs. There have been brisk starts in T20s and when Kerala reached 5o in the fourth over, it appeared to be one of those. But the difference was, the torrent kept gathering momentum. After 7 overs 104/0, after 10 overs 140/1, it just did not stop. Mumbai’s total was intimidating by all existing standards. Following the Azharuddeen onslaught, it seemed too little. It was Kerala’s second successive win.

Two in two for Delhi

Delhi beat Andhra Pradesh by six wickets to record their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Put into bat at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the Group B match, Andhra were restricted to 124/9. Delhi made 128/4 in 17 overs. Delhi bowlers led by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (3/33) put up an impressive show. 

Brief scores: Mumbai 196/7 (Aditya Tare 42, Yashasvi Jaiswal 40) lost to Kerala 201/2 in 15.5 ovs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 137 n.o); Andhra 124/9 (Ashwin Hebbar 32; Pradeep Sangwan 3/33) lost to Delhi 128/4 in 17 ovs (Anuj Rawat 33, Himmat Singh 32 n.o); Pondicherry 148/4 (Shedlon Jackson 82, Paras Dogra 32) lost to Haryana 149/4 in 19 ovs (Himanshu Rana 58, Shivam Chauhan 45). 

In Chennai: Meghalaya 230/6 (Punit Bisht 146 n.o, Yogesh Tiwari 53) bt Mizoram 100/9. Sikkim 110/8 (Ashutosh Aman 4/18) lost to Bihar 111/2 in 19.1 ovs (Mangal Mahrour 55). Chandigarh 178/5 (Shivam Bhambri 56) bt Manipur 66/8 (Gurinder Singh 3/10). Arunachal 145/7 (Techi Doria 36) lost to Nagaland 149/1 in 15.5 ovs (Shrikant Mundhe 69 n.o, Chetan Bist 50 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Azharuddeen Kerala
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp