STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Padikkal's batting brilliance guides Karnataka to 10-run victory against Tripura

Karnataka scored 167/5 in the first innings, and Tripura came close with the brilliance of MB Mura Singh, who scored 33-ball 61, but it did not prove to be enough.

Published: 14th January 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League, Devdutt Padikkal has grown in confidence as was shown in Karnataka's match against Tripura in Alur on Thursday. Though the Southpaw missed his triple-figure score by a single run, his innings played an important role in Karnataka's ten-run victory.

Karnataka scored 167/5 in the first innings, and Tripura came close with the brilliance of MB Mura Singh, who scored 33-ball 61, but it did not prove to be enough.

Padikkal and Rohan Kadam gave their team a good start with an opening stand of 62 runs, but rest of the batsmen did not show much support to the former as Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Karun Nair, KL Shrijith and Aniruddha Joshi did not make good contributions to the team total.

Besides Padikkal's 99, rest of the players only managed 64 runs with the bat. In fact, the failure of their batsmen has been a point of concern this season so far.

However, Karnataka were in the driving seat with their bowlers delivering the goods in the first half of the second innings. After Abhimanyu Mithun scalped AA Sinha in the first over, Tripura were tottering at 68/4 and one thought it would be a cakewalk for Nair and his men. But, an unbeaten 89-run partnership between Mura and RA Dey threatened to rob Karnataka of two points. The two combined for nine sixes. Despite their valiant efforts, they fell short at the end.

Third straight win for TN

Tamil Nadu continued their impressive run in the competition with a third successive win as they beat Odisha by eight wickets in Kolkata. Murugan Ashwin scalped three wickets to contain Odisha to 132/9 and a quickfire 38-ball 61 from Narayan Jagadeesan ensured Tamil Nadu reached the target in the 16th over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devdutt Padikkal Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp