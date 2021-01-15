STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jasprit Bumrah will be even more threatening in India, feels Gautam Gambhir

Bumrah has been a key cog in India's bowling wheel. If not for the drop catches in the ongoing Test series against Australia, he might have been the leading wicket-taker.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:14 PM

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels Jasprit Bumrah can be lethal against England on Indian wickets as he can reverse the ball really well.

"He hasn't played a Test match in India till now, Has he? He hasn't. So, I'm sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa, and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening," said Gambhir on Star Sports Show Cricket Connected.

"I'm not saying he is not going to be threatening in India. He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well. But then again, you got to look after him as well, because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time," he further said.

"His quality! It's just his quality and the lengths he bowls, and the amount of pressure he puts the batsman under. Whether he is bowling with an old ball or a new ball," said Gambhir.

"From the time he started, the ball which goes away from the right-hand batsman and he is able to bring the ball back in, has made it even more dangerous," he added.

Bumrah and R Ashwin failed to get fit for the final Test of the series against Australia, being played at The Gabba, and that saw T Natarajan and Washington Sundar being handed Test caps on Friday morning.

