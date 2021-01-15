'Net bowler' T Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in three formats on same tour
The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.
BRISBANE: Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.
He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.
Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.
Natarajan then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.
