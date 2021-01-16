Krunal, Hardik Pandya's father passes away, Baroda skipper leaves Syed Mushtaq bubble

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara as the all-rounder's father passed away.

Krunal Pandya has left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he would not be playing for Baroda in the ongoing Indian T20 tournament.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Krunal Pandya has played three matches so far in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament, managing to take four wickets.

In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.

Baroda has so far won all its three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C.

Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.